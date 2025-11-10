Vertex Licenses Out Sickle Cell Treatment

Vertex Pharmaceuticals has licensed the development and marketing of its treatment for inherited hemoglobin disorders, VX-366, to Alpha Therapeutic. The orally-active agent is intended for patients with sickle cell anemia and beta thalassemia.
Alpha gains rights to VX-366 in North, Central and South America, in return for a $5 million licensing fee, and other research funding, milestone and royalty commitments. Vertex will supply finished product to alpha, should it eventually reach the market. VX-366 acts by reactivating a dormant, fetal form of hemoglobin (hemoglobin F). Hemoglobin F can act as a substitute for the defective hemoglobin A, alleviating many of the symptoms associated with sickle cell anemia and thalassemia such as painful crises. An earlier, injectable version of the compound, VX-105, is in Phase II testing.
Sickle cell anemia and beta thalassemia afflict 1 in 400 black Americans and, more rarely, those of Eastern Mediterranean, Indian or Arabian descent. There are thought to be 100,000 sickle cell and 25,000 thalassemia patients in the USA and Europe combined.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze