Vertex Licenses Out Sickle Cell Treatment

Vertex Pharmaceuticals has licensed the development and marketing of its treatment for inherited hemoglobin disorders, VX-366, to Alpha Therapeutic. The orally-active agent is intended for patients with sickle cell anemia and beta thalassemia.

Alpha gains rights to VX-366 in North, Central and South America, in return for a $5 million licensing fee, and other research funding, milestone and royalty commitments. Vertex will supply finished product to alpha, should it eventually reach the market. VX-366 acts by reactivating a dormant, fetal form of hemoglobin (hemoglobin F). Hemoglobin F can act as a substitute for the defective hemoglobin A, alleviating many of the symptoms associated with sickle cell anemia and thalassemia such as painful crises. An earlier, injectable version of the compound, VX-105, is in Phase II testing.

Sickle cell anemia and beta thalassemia afflict 1 in 400 black Americans and, more rarely, those of Eastern Mediterranean, Indian or Arabian descent. There are thought to be 100,000 sickle cell and 25,000 thalassemia patients in the USA and Europe combined.