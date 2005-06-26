Vertex/Merck & Co start VX-680 cancer trial

Vertex Pharmaceuticals and fellow USA-based Merck & Co have initiated an additional Phase I clinical study of VX-680, a small-molecule inhibitor of aurora kinases. The two-part, open-label, dose-escalation study has been designed to evaluate the safety and tolerability of the agent when administered over a five-day treatment cycle in patients with hematologic cancer. This marks the third clinical trial of the agent in cancer, the firms noted.
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