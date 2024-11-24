Vesalius Therapeutics

Vesalius was founded in 2019 by Flagship Pioneering, with the mission of redefining common diseases to identify previously unrecognized groups of patients who are likely to respond favorably to treatments by targeting novel points of intervention. The company uses large-scale human genetics, genomics, induced pluripotent stem cell (IPSC) models and artificial intelligence to uncover causal biology and identify optimal intervention points for new therapies.
