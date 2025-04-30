Vesnarinone safety fears

While Otsuka America's vesnarinone has been shown to improve the rate ofsurvival among patients with severe heart failure, a new study has indicated an increase in the death rate over a longer period by raising the likelihood of cardiac arrest, probably due to arrhythmia, according to a University of Minnesota Medical School study that appeared in the New England Journal of Medicine. As a result of a 3,833-patient study, the team feels the experimental drug, being tested for patients who have congestive heart failure, probably will not be approved for marketing. This is a dangerous drug, said team leader Jay Cohn, who added that he doubted any drug company would choose to market the drug because of potential legal liabilities.

In the study, there were fewer deaths among those who received a placebo. Among those who took the daily 60mg dose of the drug, 23% or 292 patients died; only 19% or 242 deaths were reported among those who took the placebo. The quality of life for those taking the drug did seem to improve over two to four months, it was noted, and patients experienced less fatigue and breathing trouble.

Lynne Warner Stevenson of Harvard Medical School said that while the drug and those like it should not be used for most of the heart failure patients in the US, vesnarinone may have a role for a minority for whom the most advanced treatments have failed.