Thursday 28 August 2025

Viagra Now Available "At Low Price" In Italy

13 October 1998

Italy's Health Minister Rosy Bindi has said that the average cost ofPfizer's impotence drug Viagra (sildenafil), which has just gone on sale in Italy's pharmacies, will be among the lowest in Europe. She also warned that improper use of Viagra, dubbed il farmaco d'amore by the press, could have fatal effects.

The drug will be sold in 25mg, 50mg and 100mg dosages, at an average price per pill of 20,000 lire ($12.22). The Ministry says international price variations are due to value-added tax. The drug is listed in category C; patients will pay the full cost.

