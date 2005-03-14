Viagra rival launched in Vietnam

Vietnam-based ICA Pharmaceuticals is said to have introduced Adagrin, a drug to treat impotence and erectile dysfunction, according to the Vietanamese News Agency.

Adagrin, which is believed to have the same active ingredient as Pfizer's blockbuster ED drug Viagra (sildenafil), will be sold only on prescription and will cost around a third of equivalent imported drugs. Unofficial figures suggest that there are around two million men in Vietnam suffering from impotence.