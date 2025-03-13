Viagra To Be Launched In Russia In October

Pfizer's impotence drug Viagra (sildenafil) will be on the market inRussia in October, according to a report in the Wall Street Journal, which adds that the Health Ministry has been working with Pfizer since May on getting it approved there in order to quash a booming black market trade in the drug.
Russia will be the fifth country to approve the drug after the USA, Canada, Brazil and Switzerland, according to Pfizer's Russian representative, who said the price would be around $12 for a 50mg dose.
