Vical completes SPA for Allovectin-7

The USA's Vical has successfully completed a Special Protocol Assessment with the US Food and Drug Administration for a Phase III trial of high-dose (2mg) Allovectin-7, its gene-based therapeutic for the treatment of chemotherapy-naive patients with metastatic melanoma.

"Now we can advance in our discussions with potential partners and evaluate which, if any, is best positioned to assist with the further development and commercialization of Allovectin-7," noted chief executive Vijay Samant.