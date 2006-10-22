Vical finds method for predicting DNA vacc efficacy

USA-based Vical says that, while traditional immunoassays following DNA vaccination may not be sufficient to predict vaccine protective efficacy, it has seen strong results with its in-house method. According to the Nasdaq-listed firm, the results of recent studies suggest that the protective efficacy of DNA vaccines may be evaluable by measuring immune responses after a pseudochallenge with the same antigen that was encoded in the DNA rather than a challenge with the pathogen itself.

The firm found that DNA vaccines encoding protective antigen elicited protective immunity against lethal anthrax spore challenge that could not be predicted by post-vaccination antibody immune responses. Anthrax spore challenge resulted in more rapid and significantly higher anti-PA antibody responses and anthrax lethal toxin neutralizing antibody responses in DNA-vaccinated animals than in control groups, Vical noted.

Financial support for the anthrax vaccine studies was provided under previously-announced grants from the US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, National Institutes of Health.