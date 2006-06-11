Vical provides update on DNA vaccine program

San Diego, USA-based Vical presented data from several of its DNA vaccine development programs at the recent annual meeting of the American Society of Gene Therapy, held in Baltimore late last month.
One presentation featured information from the Vical's development of gene vaccines, specifically that electroporation treatment enhances the onset and magnitude of antibody production in animal models treated with the firm's cytomegalovirus vaccine, as well as in primate models used to assess its anthrax vaccine. The company's Vaxfectin-formulated influenza vaccine candidate was also discussed in terms of its ability to provide 100% protection against an otherwise lethal challenge by H5N1.
Vical's chief scientific officer, David Kaslow, commented that "these developments, along with encouraging new data from human trials, provide increasing momentum in the progress of DNA vaccine development."
