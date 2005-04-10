Vical's DNA/RNA delivery technology gets two patents

Two Canadian patents have been issued on core technology owned by US biopharmaceutical company Vical involving the direct administration of DNA or RNA.
Canadian patents No 2,425,745 and No 2,049,287 cover such administration with or without the presence of cationic lipids, respectively. Covered uses of the technology include vaccines, therapeutics, and R&D applications. Vical holds both US and foreign patents for this portfolio.
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