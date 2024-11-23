Vical's Leuvectin

Vical Inc has begun an 18-patient Phase I/II clinical trial with itsinterleukin-2 immunotherapeutic agent Leuvectin. The trial will be conducted at the University of California at Los Angeles and will study the safety and efficacy of Leuvectin in the destruction of residual tumor cells, and in preventing the recurrence of prostate cancer. Patients will receive two doses of the drug, followed by surgical removal of the prostate or biopsy.