Vical's Vaxfectin boosts seasonal flu vaccs

San Diego, USA-based Vical says that data from a study in mice showed an adjuvant originally developed to boost the immune response to its DNA vaccines also increases the response to a conventional seasonal influenza vaccine.

Results from the studies, which were presented at the annual meeting of the Infectious Diseases Society of America, held in Toronto, Canada, suggest that the company's patented vaccine adjuvant, Vaxfectin, has the potential to be used as a dose-sparing agent with conventional flu vaccines against seasonal or pandemic flu strains. The company says it is developing a Vaxfectin-formulated DNA vaccine designed to protect against emerging strains of flu virus that have the potential to cause a pandemic.