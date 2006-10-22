Vical to raise $12.5M in offering

San Diego, USA-based Vical Inc has obtained commitments to purchase around $12.5 million of its common stock in a registered direct offering. Under the terms of the transaction, Vical expects to sell some 2.5 million shares at a price of $5.02 each, the Nasdaq closing bid price on October 13, with no discounts or commissions.

Proceeds from the transaction will be used in the further development of Vical's ongoing programs, as well as for other general corporate purposes.