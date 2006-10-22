Vical to raise $12.5M in offering

San Diego, USA-based Vical Inc has obtained commitments to purchase around $12.5 million of its common stock in a registered direct offering. Under the terms of the transaction, Vical expects to sell some 2.5 million shares at a price of $5.02 each, the Nasdaq closing bid price on October 13, with no discounts or commissions.
Proceeds from the transaction will be used in the further development of Vical's ongoing programs, as well as for other general corporate purposes.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze