Vicuron amends its IND for anidulafungin

The USA's Vicuron Pharmaceuticals says that it has filed an amendment to its existing anidulafungin New Drug Application with the US Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of esophageal candidiasis. The amendment provides supplemental clinical data including results on the 100mg dose of anidulafungin from the previously announced Phase III trial demonstrating superiority of anidulafungin compared to Pfizer's Diflucan (fluconazole) as a treatment for invasive candidiasis.
