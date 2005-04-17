Vicuron and Pfizer extend collaboration

Vicuron Pharmaceutical has extended its R&D partnership with Pfizer for another year. The accord, originally established through Pharmacia in March 1999, was continued when the drugs giant acquired the company two years ago (Marketletter May 19, 2003). The companies efforts are focused on the discovery and development of next-generation antibiotics, the oxazolidinones.
According to the companies, these drugs are orally-active, synthetic antibacterial agents with a mechanism of action that prevents cross-resistance with existing antimicrobials. Next-generation compounds from this class are likely to have improved potency and a broader spectrum of activity, providing the potential to target the multi-billion-dollar community-based anti-infective market.
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