Vicuron gets milestone from Novartis

US group Vicuron Pharmaceuticals says it has received an undisclosed milestone payment from Swiss drug giant Novartis, triggered by the identification of follow-up lead drug candidates for the latter's development under the groups' ongoing peptide deformylase inhibitors-focused research alliance.
Furthermore, the company noted that Novartis has terminated Phase I evaluation of a candidate from the firms' out-patient respiratory tract program in favor of another which is expected to enter clinical trials by the end of this year. "The identification of a second lead candidate further validates our mechanism-based drug design and demonstrates the speed and efficiency with which this prolific collaboration has brought multiple optimized drug candidates from concept toward the clinic," stated Zhengyu Yuan, Vicuron's senior vice president of research.
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