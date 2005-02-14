Vicuron's anti-fungal "superior" to Pfizer's

Results of a Phase III clinical trial have demonstrated that Vicuron Pharmaceuticals' anidulafungin appears superior in efficacy to fellow US firm Pfizer's Diflucan (fluconazole) as a treatment for invasive candidiasis. The news drove the former's share price up 13.9% to $17.00 on the day of the announcement, February 7.

The double-blind, multicenter, randomized study evaluated a 100mg daily dose of anidulafungin versus a 400mg daily dose of fluconazole in 256 patients with invasive candidiasis/candidemia. Data showed that anidulafungin was superior to fluconazole in the primary endpoint, global response at the end of intravenous therapy in the microbiological intent-to-treat population (75.6% vs 60.2%). Furthermore, Vicuron's drug demonstrated non-inferiority or superiority in all secondary endpoints, including responses at the two-week (64.4% vs 49.2%) and six-week (55.9% vs 44.1%) follow-up visits after completion of therapy.