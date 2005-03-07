Vicuron's dalbavacin granted priority review

Shares in Vicuron Pharmaceuticals closed up 3.9% on February 24, as investors welcomed the news that the US group's New Drug Application for its novel, once-weekly antibiotic dalbavacin has been granted priority review status by the US Food and Drug Administration.

The agent is under evaluation for the treatment of complicated skin and soft tissue infections, including the notoriously difficult-to-treat methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, and industry observers have forecast peak annual sales in excess of $200.0 million.