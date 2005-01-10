Vicuron submits NDA for dalbavancin

Vicuron Pharmaceuticals says it has submitted a New Drug Application to the US Food and Drug Administration for dalbavancin, a unique, once-weekly intravenous lipoglycopeptide for complicated skin and soft tissue infections.

The NDA is based on the results of three Phase III trials which evaluated the safety and efficacy of the drug in patients with Gram positive STIs. In addition, primary and secondary endpoints of non-inferiority were met when compared with linezoid, cefazolin or vancomycin.