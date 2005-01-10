Vicuron submits NDA for dalbavancin

Vicuron Pharmaceuticals says it has submitted a New Drug Application to the US Food and Drug Administration for dalbavancin, a unique, once-weekly intravenous lipoglycopeptide for complicated skin and soft tissue infections.
The NDA is based on the results of three Phase III trials which evaluated the safety and efficacy of the drug in patients with Gram positive STIs. In addition, primary and secondary endpoints of non-inferiority were met when compared with linezoid, cefazolin or vancomycin.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
| Headless Content Management with Blaze