Vietnam Assembly views Rx price law

Vietnam's National Assembly is currently examining draft legislation which aims to curb the country's soaring levels of pharmaceutical price rises. The bill does not seek to regulate prices; rather, it gives the central government authority to designate which Ministries should be involved in managing prices, according to Nguyen Thi Hoai Thu, who chairs the Assembly's Committee on Social Affairs.

Legislators believe this responsibility should not be undertaken by a single government department, Mrs Thu told an interview with ThanhNienNews.com, adding that, in her opinion, both the Ministries of Health and of Finance should have authority for managing drug prices.