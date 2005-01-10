Vietnam health budget raised 17% for 2005

Vietnam's state budget for health care in 2005 has been set at 12,600 billion dong ($802 million), which is an increase of 17% over 2004 levels, according to a Ministry of Health announcement reported by the Vietnamese News Agency. Health care expenditures accounted for 5.4% of the total state budget last year, it notes, adding that, while charges for hospital services in Vietnam have not changed since 1994, the consumer price index has risen 30%.
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