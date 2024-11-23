Vietnam "Needs Foreign Drug Funds"

Vietnam is badly in need of foreign investment for pharmaceuticalproduction to meet growing domestic demand, notes the Vietnam Courier.
The country is receiving large amounts of overseas development aid for health care, including $123.4 million from the World Bank to 2000 to support anti-malaria programs and upgrade primary care facilities.
