Vietnam pharma prepares for WTO

Pharmaceutical regulators and producers in Vietnam are taking proactive steps in preparation for the challenges that will arise when the country joins the World Trade Organization, reports the local news source, Nhan Dan.
Membership of the WTO will kickstart the implementation of a tax reduction roadmap for pharmaceutical and cosmetic products, giving foreign companies the right to open branches in Vietnam and allow foreign-invested enterprises to import and export medicines directly, said Health Minister Tran Thi Trung Chien, adding that this will pose difficulties to those local firms that lag behind in applying Good Manufacturing Practice standards.
As a result, local drugmakers must accelerate the application of GMP regulations in order to have them fully in place at their factories by 2010, said the Minister.
