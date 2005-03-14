Vietnam plans drug price control law

Vietnam's National Assembly has this month been debating new pharmaceutical legislation which aims to tighten the government's control over prices. According to the current draft of the bill, the government will undertake to ensure that domestic prices will be no higher than in other countries in the region.
In addition, one deputy has proposed that the law should require all pharmacies to receive approval from the government before they set prices.
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