Wednesday 29 January 2025

Vietnam Retail Pharmaceuticals Pricing

23 December 1998

In Vietnam, the General Department of Statistics has reported that theretail price of pharmaceuticals in November was 1.4% higher than in October, reports Vietnam News. In comparison, the consumer price index increased by just 0.1%.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



More ones to watch >


Today's issue

EU’s shortages monitoring platform fully operational
Pharmaceutical
EU’s shortages monitoring platform fully operational
29 January 2025
Pharmaceutical
Change to the Roche enlarged corporate executive committee
29 January 2025
Biotechnology
Sarclisa wins MHRA nod for newly-diagnosed multiple myeloma
29 January 2025
Pharmaceutical
FDA approves Ozempic for patients with diabetes and CKD
29 January 2025
Generics
Teva reports year of growth with revenues up 6%
29 January 2025
Pharmaceutical
BioAge rings the changes after azelaprag failure
29 January 2025
Biosimilars
Amgen and Celltrion settle biosimilars patent dispute
29 January 2025

Company Spotlight

A clinical-stage company developing treatments for patients with serious metabolic disease marked by high unmet medical need, including non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH).






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze