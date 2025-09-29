Vietnam's Vinapharm Seeking Investments To Modernize

Vietnam's pharmaceutical corporation, Vinapharm, and its 18 member companies are looking for investments totaling 25 billion dong ($2.2 million) from now until the year 2000 to enable them to modernize their production technologies, according to the Vietnam Courier. A further 35 billion dong will be required for this purpose from 2001 to 2010. Investment of 15 billion dong will be needed for funding of the production of pharmaceutical raw materials from 1996 to 2000, and another 20 billion dong for the 2001-2010 period.

Although Vietnamese drugmakers have had some success on the domestic and eastern European markets, they are now facing strong competition from imported drugs at home. Vinapharm is said to be experiencing a severe shortage of development capital. Its total assets stand at only 213.5 billion dong, including 128 billion dong in working capital. Its funding for infrastructural development is worth only 12 billion dong.

Most of Vinapharm's drug production technology dates from the 1950s, 1960s and 1970s, the Vietnam Courier notes, and its modernization and replacement is needed urgently.