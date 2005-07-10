Vietnam seeks to boost pharma exports

Management quality at Vietnamese drugmakers must be improved and matters relating to the taxation of imported and exported medicines need to be addressed, Cao Minh Quang, director of the Drug Administration of Vietnam, has told a seminar in Hanoi held by the Administration to discuss ways of increasing Vietnamese drug exports.
This trade grew 31% in 2004 to a value of $600.0 million. 59 companies in Vietnam are now directly involved in drug import and export operations and the country also has 165 pharmaceutical production facilities, 48 of which meet the Association of South East Asian Nations' Good Manufacturing Practice standards, he said.
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