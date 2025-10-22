Wednesday 22 October 2025

Vietnamese Firms Warned Over IPR

11 August 1998

Vietnam's Ministry of Health has circulated a letter announcing severepenalties for drug companies which fail to respect intellectual property rights, reports Vietnam News.

Nguyen Vi Ninh, head of the Ministry's Pharmaceutical Department, calls on drug manufacturers and distributors to respect business law, and urges companies and provincial drug departments to prevent the illegal use of trademarks and the copying of drug labels. Manufacturers are advised to develop their own labels and trademarks and register them with the Pharmaceutical Department.

Companies which continue to use copied labels and trademarks will have their manufacturing licenses revoked, while those making unregistered drugs will be prosecuted. Directors of drug companies are advised to assume total responsibility for the manufacture and distribution of their products. The letter also notes that all drug manufacturers in the country will be inspected, with first-time violators of drug laws to be fined and second-time violators to lose their production licenses.

