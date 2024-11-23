VIMRx Acquires License To Promising Anticoagulant

- VIMRx Pharmaceuticals has acquired a exclusive worldwide license toan Factor IXai inhibitor from Columbia University. In preclinical studies, the protein has been shown to selectively prevent blood clots that can lead to stroke during surgery, while also reducing the potential for bleeding complications associated with current anticoagulants, says the company.
