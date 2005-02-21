Vion and US FDA agree SPA for cancer drug trial

USA-based Vion Pharmaceuticals says it has reached agreement with the US Food and Drug Administration on a Special Protocol Assessment for a Phase III clinical trial of its cloretazine (VNP4010M) in combination with Ara-C (cytarabine) in relapsed acute myelogenous leukemia.

The placebo-controlled, double-blind, randomized (2:1) study, which is expected to commence in the first quarter of this year, is designed to evaluate the agent in 420 patients with AML in first relapse. The primary endpoint for the trial is the objective response rate, and secondary endpoints include time-to-disease-progression, duration of response, survival and toxicity, the group said.