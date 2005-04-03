Vion Initiates Ph III trial of cloretazine in AML

US oncology firm Vion Pharmaceuticals has initiated dosing of the first patient in its pivotal double-blind, placebo-controlled, randomized Phase III clinical study of cloretazine for the treatment of relapsed acute myelogenous leukemia.

The primary endpoint for the trial is the objective response rate, defined as CR plus CRp (a complete remission with incomplete recovery of the platelet count). Secondary endpoints include time to progression, duration of response, overall survival and toxicity, the group noted.