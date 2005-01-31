Vion to sell $32.5M of common stock

US firm Vion Pharmaceuticals has agreed to sell up to 10,000,000 shares of its common stock in a registered direct offering at a price of $3.25 per share to institutional investors.
All of the shares are being sold by Vion and they are being offered under the company's effective shelf registration statement relating to the possible sale from time to time of the company's securities. CIBC World Markets and Leerink Swann & Co are acting as the exclusive placement agents for the offering.
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