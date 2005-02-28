Viragen and Oxford Biomed: progress towards transgenic bioreactor chickens

UK-headquartered gene therapy company Oxford Biomedica has announced positive early results from its collaboration with US biotechnology firm Viragen to develop avian transgenic biomanufacturing-the use of chickens as bioreactors for the efficient and economical production of protein-based drugs in their eggs.
Viragen reports that an antibody designed to treat malignant melanoma has been detected in the blood of a transgenic rooster following treatment with Oxford Biomedica's patented LentiVector gene delivery system. The next step will be to demonstrate the biological activity of the antibody after stimulating its expression in the egg white.
