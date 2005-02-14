Viragen files Multiferon in Sweden for new use

Viragen has filed an application with the Swedish regulatory authorities which seeks to broaden the approval for Multiferon, a natural human alpha interferon, to include the first-line adjuvant treatment of high-risk malignant melanoma, following dacarbazine (DTIC) after surgical removal of tumors.

The submission is based on the results of a Phase II/III clinical study conducted in Germany, analysis of which confirmed a statistically-significant increase in overall survival for patients with malignant melanoma treated with adjuvant DTIC followed by Multiferon, compared to patients with no adjuvant treatment, the company said.