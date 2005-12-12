Viragen in Asian marketing deal for Multiferon

Florida, USA-based Viragen says that it has entered into a license agreement with Kuhnil Pharm, headquartered in Seoul, South Korea, to distribute Multiferon (multi-subtype, natural human alfa interferon) in that country. While financial terms were not disclosed, Viragen will receive a small up-front license fee in exchange for providing exclusive marketing rights to the drug in South Korea for a period of 10 years.

Kuhnil Pharm is a rapidly-growing, leading manufacturer, developer and marketer of pharmaceuticals in Korea with a specialty focus in oncology, covering an expansive network of clinics, physicians and hospitals with over 300 sales representatives, says Viragen. This agreement provides that Kuhnil will take all measures necessary to achieve regulatory approval for Multiferon in South Korea, as required by the health regulatory authority, KFDA. This is expected to take around 12 months, according to the US firm.