Viragen stops IEP11 peptide R&D

US biotechnology firm Viragen has decided not to exercise an exclusive option to license VG104, the IEP 11 peptide, from the University of Miami, USA. The agent was under investigation as a potential cancer therapeutic. In light of the firm's decision, the option has expired and all related development activities have been stopped, the firm stated.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
| Headless Content Management with Blaze