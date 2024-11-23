VIRATEK SUBMITS VIRAZOLE NDA

Viratek has completed its review of data from Phase III multicenter trials and has submitted a New Drug Application to the US Food and Drug Administration for Virazole (ribavirin) capsules for the treatment of hepatitis C. The company noted that it will also submit applications for this indication in other major drug markets in the near future. The product is already licensed in 22 countries for respiratory syncitial virus in infants, and a number of other virus- related indications.
