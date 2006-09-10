Virax files CTA in South Africa for HIV vaccine

Melbourne, Australia-based Virax has lodged a Clinical Trial Application with the South African Medicines Control Council (MCC) for approval to conduct a Phase I/IIa trial of the VIR201 HIV vaccine.

A group of some of South Africa's leading HIV/AIDS clinicians, led by Des Martin, president of the Southern African HIV/AIDS Clinicians Society, has assisted the company in the development of a VIR201 clinical trial protocol suitable for the prevailing South African environment, says Virax.

While the MCC review process is conducted, Virax will continue to work with contract research organization Quintiles, to prepare suitable clinical trial sites and laboratories to support the study. It is anticipated that it will be conducted in five well-established HIV clinics across South Africa.