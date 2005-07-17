ViroLogic signs $4.8M deal with Schering-Plough

ViroLogic has signed a $4.8 million deal with US drug major Schering-Plough for the use of the former's novel HIV resistance testing technology.

S-P intends to utilize ViroLogic's assays for the development of its CCR5 receptor antagonist Vicrivoc, which is being assessed for the treatment of HIV. Phase III evaluation of this drug, a type of HIV entry inhibitor, using ViroLogic's PhenoSense Co-receptor Tropism assay to identify and monitor patients, is scheduled to commence this year.