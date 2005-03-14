ViroLogic to conduct biomarker trial of Iressa

The USA's ViroLogic has signed a deal with Anglo-Swedish drugmaker AstraZeneca to carry out a cancer biomarker study with application to Iressa (gefinitib), the latter's selective epidermal growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor.
ViroLogic, utilizing its proprietary eTag assays, will investigate tumor samples from lung cancer subjects treated with the drug to assess the utility of these assays in targeting patients most likely to benefit from Iressa.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
| Headless Content Management with Blaze