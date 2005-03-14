ViroLogic to conduct biomarker trial of Iressa

The USA's ViroLogic has signed a deal with Anglo-Swedish drugmaker AstraZeneca to carry out a cancer biomarker study with application to Iressa (gefinitib), the latter's selective epidermal growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor.

ViroLogic, utilizing its proprietary eTag assays, will investigate tumor samples from lung cancer subjects treated with the drug to assess the utility of these assays in targeting patients most likely to benefit from Iressa.