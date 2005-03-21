ViroPharma drops hepatitis C candidate

ViroPharma of the USA says that a recent Phase Ib proof-of-principle clinical trial has failed to demonstrate significant antiviral activity of its orally-dosed hepatitis C candidate, HCV-086, which is being developed with US drugmaker Wyeth.
"Although we did not see the antiviral results we were hoping for with HCV-086, the data on this novel HCV inhibitor encourages us to expeditiously progress our follow-on compound HCV-796, which is currently being dosed in a Phase Ia safety study," noted Colin Broom, ViroPharma's chief scientific officer. "We are excited about HCV-796 because it is from the same chemical series as HCV-086 with the advantage of being more potent in vitro and, importantly, has demonstrated antiviral activity in an animal model of hepatitis C infection," he added.
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