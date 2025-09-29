ViroPharma Emerges With Promising Antivirals

ViroPharma is a US-based company which has recognized the need for therapeutic drugs to combat diseases arising from RNA viruses, and which aims to develop compounds effective against two major viral diseases in the next three years.
RNA viruses are the major cause of infectious diseases. Although many vaccines and pharmaceuticals have been developed in recent years, there is as yet no one effective treatment which attacks the underlying disease rather than alleviating the symptoms. This, says the company, "presents a significant market opportunity for the development of effective therapeutics for RNA virus diseases."
ViroPharma concentrates its technology on developing small molecule inhibitors of viral RNA uncoating and replication, preventing their reproduction. It has thus far concentrated on six types of therapeutic areas for drug development: "summer flu;" influenza; the common cold; hepatitis C; viral meningitis; and viral pneumonia, but plans to extend its research to include the areas of bronchiolitis and diseases resulting from the hantaviruses and ebola and dengue fever viruses.
