ViroPharma gets $6M from S-P in bulk pleconaril deal

US firm ViroPharma says that it has received a payment of $6 million from drug major Schering-Plough for existing inventory of pleconaril bulk drug substance.
S-P has assumed responsibility for all future development and commercialization of pleconaril, an intranasal antiviral drug candidate. On December 3, 2004, the company paid ViroPharma an initial license fee of $10 million. In addition to these payments, ViroPharma is eligible to receive up to $65 million in milestone payments on achievement of certain targeted regulatory and commercial events, as well as royalties on S-P's sales of intranasal pleconaril in the licensed territories, if S-P gains approval for the product.
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