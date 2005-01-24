Vit B for dementia to be trialled in USA

A vitamin B pill that drastically lowers blood levels of the toxic amino-acid homocysteine could one day be used to prevent dementia, and save health services billions of Ls annually. Clinical trials, starting in January 2005, will seek to confirm that adding the B vitamins to a powerful antioxidant results in "prompt, striking and sustained clinical improvement" in patients.
Result of Cobalz and Pamab deal
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