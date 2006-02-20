Vitama D fortifiction better than sunning

Despite publications and media coverage linking vitamin D deficiency to an increased incidence of certain diseases, and implicating inadequate sun exposure as the cause, a comprehensive review of the scientific literature published in the February issue of the Journal of the American Academy of Dermatology confirms that exposing oneself to harmful doses of ultraviolet radiation - either from natural sunlight or light sources found in indoor tanning salons - is an unsafe practice that is not essential to maintain an adequate supply of vitamin D.

Dermatologist Barbara Gilchrest, professor and chair of the Department of Dermatology at Boston University School of Medicine, USA, and co-author with Deon Wolpowitz of the article, The vitamin D questions: How much do you need and how should you get it? advises the public to turn to vitamin D fortified foods and nutritional supplements instead of unprotected sun exposure to assure adequate levels of vitamin D, a hormone critical for maintaining good bone and muscle health and recently suggested to have other health benefits, largely on the basis of epidemiologic associations.

"Any individual or organization that advocates intentional sun exposure as the preferred means of producing vitamin D is doing a tremendous disservice to the public," said Dr Gilchrest. "Ultraviolet radiation is a known carcinogen that is responsible for photoaging and for well over one million skin cancers each year in the USA. While some researchers and professional groups are now questioning whether higher vitamin D levels should be recommended for optimal health, no responsible group or individual is advocating UV exposure as a remedy. Dr Wolpowitz and I hope that this detailed review will put to rest these erroneous claims that sunlight is somehow good medicine," she added.