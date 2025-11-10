Vitamin A Benefits HIV Babies?

The first study of vitamin A in HIV-infected babies who do not lack the nutrient has found that moderately large doses helped infants fight off AIDS-related illnesses, especially diarrhea, according to Natal University, South Africa, researchers. An earlier study by Johns Hopkins University, USA, in Africa found a link between maternal vitamin A deficiency and transmission of HIV from mother to infant. Both healthy and HIV-infected people with insufficient vitamin A are vulnerable to many diseases.

Single doses of vitamin A were given at three-month intervals to half the 118 babies born to HIV-infected women, with the other half given placebo. 85 of the infants were later found to be HIV-infected, distributed similarly between the two groups, but those receiving vitamin A, regardless of HIV status, had fewer illnesses, from rashes to respiratory infections.

The results, published in the American Journal of Public Health, look very plausible and suggest that vitamin A might even have applicability in the USA, according to Reynoldo Martorell of Emory University, who reviewed the study independently; he cautioned, however, that the results would have to be replicated.