Vitrasert Launched In USA

- Chiron Vision and Roche launched the intraocular ganciclovir implant, Vitrasert, for the treatment of cytomegalovirus retinitis immediately after the approval of the product in the USA on March 4 (Marketletter March 11). The direct price of the implant, which provides treatment for five to eight months, is $4,000.
