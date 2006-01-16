Vitro and PhosphoSols' accord on stem cell proteomics

Vitro Diagnostics and Vitro Biopharma have established a research collaboration with PhosphoSolutions to characterize intracellular signaling mechanisms involved with regulation of stem cell growth and differentiation.

Vitro has previously developed 29 adult pancreatic stem cell lines and has developed methodologies to induce differentiation of functional human beta cells from these cell lines. PhosphoSolutions makes and supplies antibodies to medical researchers, specifically in cancer biology and neuroscience. PhosphoSolutions focuses on the generation of antibodies which can discriminate a target protein (antigen) based on its phosphorylation state. While phosphoproteins represent only 15%-20% of all proteins, they regulate virtually every cellular function, including growth and differentiation. These phospho-specific antibodies can thus be used to assess the activity of a protein, not simply its level of expression.

"We are pleased to be working with Vitro to apply our expertise and antibodies to study intracellular signaling pathways involved in the growth and differentiation of Vitro's stem cells," said Ron Lickteig, senior scientist at PhosphoSolutions.