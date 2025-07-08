Tuesday 8 July 2025

The Pharmaletter

One To Watch

VIVEbiotech

A Spanish CDMO specializing in lentiviral vector (LVV) production for gene and cell therapy applications.

The company offers capabilities in both integrating and non-integrating LVVs, supporting a range of pseudotypes and generations tailored to client programs. Its platform is used in a significant portion of global ex vivo clinical trials, and the company has also entered the in vivo vector market, with one product progressing to clinical evaluation.

As of 2023, VIVEbiotech reported a 70% increase in annual revenue, driven by expanded manufacturing capacity and demand from a global client base. The company supports more than 40 international customers and operates from a purpose-built facility designed to accommodate clinical and commercial-scale production.

In July 2025, VIVEbiotech appointed Patricio Massera as President. The move signals the company’s intent to expand its leadership presence and align with industry standards in biomanufacturing scale-up. Massera previously served as CEO of AGC Biologics, a global CDMO.

VIVEbiotech’s focus remains on providing technically flexible, GMP-compliant viral vector manufacturing to support a broad range of gene therapy applications in clinical development.

Latest VIVEbiotech News

VIVEbiotech brings in industry veteran Patricio Massera as president to steer global expansion
4 July 2025
